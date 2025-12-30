End of an Era: Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away

Khaleda Zia, who became Bangladesh's first female prime minister in 1991 and a pivotal figure in the nation's politics, has died at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. Her death marks the end of an era characterized by her fierce rivalry with Sheikh Hasina.

Khaleda played a significant role in shaping Bangladesh's political landscape, particularly through her leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Her tenure saw the implementation of progressive policies, but her career was also marred by political strife and allegations of corruption.

Her son, Tarique Rahman, returns from self-exile to lead the BNP in the forthcoming elections, positioning himself as a strong contender for the prime minister's office amidst a politically charged environment in Bangladesh.