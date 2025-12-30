Tensions Soar as China's Military Drills Encircle Taiwan
China conducted major military drills around Taiwan for a second day, stressing their stance against what they deem separatist forces and external interference. Taiwan warns that these actions destabilize regional peace, affecting over 100,000 travelers due to flight disruptions. The situation emerges amid significant U.S.-Taiwan arms deals, escalating tensions further.
In a bold display of military might, China's forces have launched a series of joint air, navy, and missile exercises around Taiwan, a move seen as a direct warning against perceived separatist efforts and foreign interference. Taiwan has responded by placing its forces on high alert and denouncing China's actions as the biggest threat to regional peace.
Dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' the drills follow China's outrage over the proposed largest-ever U.S.-Taiwan arms deal, further fueled by Japan's potential military involvement comments. The Taiwan Strait has become a focal point for these maneuvers, which include blockades and air-sea combat simulations, symbols of China's increasing military readiness.
With the Taiwan situation escalating, the drills have had significant repercussions, including massive flight cancellations affecting over 100,000 travelers. As China's aggressive posturing continues unabated, global tensions risk rising, challenging the fragile peace in the Indo-Pacific region and testing international diplomatic frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
