Madhya Pradesh Unveils Game-Changing Film and Tourism Policy-2025

Madhya Pradesh's government has launched a transformative Film and Tourism Policy-2025 at the recent Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized that this policy will entice filmmakers with attractive grants while projecting the state's beauty globally, consequently uplifting its economy and generating employment opportunities.

The policy, praised for creating a favorable investment climate, prompted proposals over Rs 68,000 crore in tourism and film sectors, promising the creation of 1.2 lakh new jobs. Investment in films and tourism is further bolstered by increased grants, such as Rs 5 crore for feature films and Rs 12 crore for international projects.

Notably, the policy mandates that 75% of a film's production occur in the state to qualify for grants, while a single-window approval system ensures seamless shooting permissions. Additionally, the policy incentivizes films in regional languages and those focused on women and children with extra grants, highlighting a commitment to cultural and inclusive storytelling.

