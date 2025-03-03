Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils Game-Changing Film and Tourism Policy-2025

The new Film and Tourism Policy-2025 launched at the Global Investors Summit aims to boost Madhya Pradesh's economy, create jobs, and enhance its global image. With investment proposals exceeding Rs 68,000 crore, the policy offers substantial grants for film productions, fostering a conducive environment for filmmakers and tourism growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:04 IST
Madhya Pradesh Unveils Game-Changing Film and Tourism Policy-2025
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's government has launched a transformative Film and Tourism Policy-2025 at the recent Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized that this policy will entice filmmakers with attractive grants while projecting the state's beauty globally, consequently uplifting its economy and generating employment opportunities.

The policy, praised for creating a favorable investment climate, prompted proposals over Rs 68,000 crore in tourism and film sectors, promising the creation of 1.2 lakh new jobs. Investment in films and tourism is further bolstered by increased grants, such as Rs 5 crore for feature films and Rs 12 crore for international projects.

Notably, the policy mandates that 75% of a film's production occur in the state to qualify for grants, while a single-window approval system ensures seamless shooting permissions. Additionally, the policy incentivizes films in regional languages and those focused on women and children with extra grants, highlighting a commitment to cultural and inclusive storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025