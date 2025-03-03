Technical Glitch Sparks Blaze at Major Russian Oil Refinery

On Monday, a fire erupted at Russia's Ufimsky oil refinery due to technical complications. Emergency services promptly extinguished the blaze without affecting the plant's operations, according to Russia's emergency ministry.

The Bashneft-owned facility, located approximately 1,500 km east of the Ukrainian border, maintains a capacity of 168,000 barrels per day. Local officials confirmed no traces of drone interference in the incident.

Bashkortostan's leader and other official sources assured the public that despite social media claims of an explosion, there were no excess harmful substances detected in the air, and operations continue as usual.

(With inputs from agencies.)