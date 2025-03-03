Technical Glitch Sparks Blaze at Major Russian Oil Refinery
A fire at the Ufimsky oil refinery, one of Russia's largest, was caused by technical issues and has been extinguished without disrupting operations. No drone attacks were linked to the incident. Emergency services reported no harmful air pollution, and production continues unaffected despite social media claims of an explosion.
On Monday, a fire erupted at Russia's Ufimsky oil refinery due to technical complications. Emergency services promptly extinguished the blaze without affecting the plant's operations, according to Russia's emergency ministry.
The Bashneft-owned facility, located approximately 1,500 km east of the Ukrainian border, maintains a capacity of 168,000 barrels per day. Local officials confirmed no traces of drone interference in the incident.
Bashkortostan's leader and other official sources assured the public that despite social media claims of an explosion, there were no excess harmful substances detected in the air, and operations continue as usual.
