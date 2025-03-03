Digvijaya Singh Calls for Probe into MP Education Scam

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh, has penned a letter to Governor Mangubhai Patel, alerting him to an alleged scam pertaining to the operation of BEd and MEd colleges within the state. Singh is advocating for a thorough investigation led by a senior state-level officer.

In his communication with the Governor, Singh pointed out that these educational institutions are reportedly functioning in inadequate settings, violating numerous rules across districts such as Indore, Ujjain, and Bhopal. He likened the situation to a previous nursing scam in the state.

Singh indicated that students enrolled in MEd programs are being misrepresented as faculty, a discrepancy that triggered the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to initiate an inquiry. Notices have been served to the relevant parties, and evidence collection is underway. Singh has appealed for swift intervention to ensure the matter is resolved judiciously.

(With inputs from agencies.)