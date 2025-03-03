Left Menu

Digvijaya Singh Calls for Probe into MP Education Scam

Former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has urged Governor Mangubhai Patel to investigate a scam involving BEd and MEd colleges operating illegally in Madhya Pradesh. Singh highlights these colleges are flouting regulations, with students misrepresented as faculty, prompting an EOW investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:00 IST
Digvijaya Singh Calls for Probe into MP Education Scam
Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh, has penned a letter to Governor Mangubhai Patel, alerting him to an alleged scam pertaining to the operation of BEd and MEd colleges within the state. Singh is advocating for a thorough investigation led by a senior state-level officer.

In his communication with the Governor, Singh pointed out that these educational institutions are reportedly functioning in inadequate settings, violating numerous rules across districts such as Indore, Ujjain, and Bhopal. He likened the situation to a previous nursing scam in the state.

Singh indicated that students enrolled in MEd programs are being misrepresented as faculty, a discrepancy that triggered the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to initiate an inquiry. Notices have been served to the relevant parties, and evidence collection is underway. Singh has appealed for swift intervention to ensure the matter is resolved judiciously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025