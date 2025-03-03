Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's 2025-26 Budget: A Strategic Move Against Naxalism

Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma highlights the state Budget 2025-26's role in combating Naxalism in Bastar, boasting tax and fuel reductions. Despite the criticism from Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel for lacking key initiatives, significant investments focus on agriculture, rural housing, and infrastructure development.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has announced that the state Budget 2025-26 is designed to tackle Naxalism in Bastar effectively. He emphasized reductions in fuel prices and certain taxes as critical measures within the budget proposal, which he believes will expedite government objectives.

However, criticism has surfaced from former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who argues that the budget fails to introduce new initiatives for farmers, address unemployment, or deal with inflation. Baghel also noted the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of LPG cylinders priced at Rs 500.

Despite the political debate, Finance Minister O P Choudhary detailed substantial allocations, including Rs 10,000 crore for the Krishak Unnati Yojana and Rs 8,500 crore for rural housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The budget also plans significant investments in women empowerment, food security, and infrastructure to bolster the state's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

