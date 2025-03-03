Teen's Journey: From Delhi Classroom to Tamil Nadu Construction Worker

A 17-year-old from Delhi's Rohini made headlines after abandoning his academic pursuits for manual labor over 2,000 kilometers away in Tamil Nadu.

Unwilling to sit his final exams, the class 11 student left a reputed Connaught Place school, informing his father of his departure with a request not to be searched for.

After a missing report was filed, police traced him to a construction site near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, where he sought financial independence and attempted to invest in bitcoins for quick profits.

(With inputs from agencies.)