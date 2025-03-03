Left Menu

Teen's Journey: From Delhi Classroom to Tamil Nadu Construction Worker

A 17-year-old Delhi boy, uninterested in academics, left home to work at a construction site in Tamil Nadu. He traveled over 2,000 kilometers, seeking independence and financial gain. The police's investigation revealed his whereabouts, and he was found living in a slum near the construction site.

  • India

A 17-year-old from Delhi's Rohini made headlines after abandoning his academic pursuits for manual labor over 2,000 kilometers away in Tamil Nadu.

Unwilling to sit his final exams, the class 11 student left a reputed Connaught Place school, informing his father of his departure with a request not to be searched for.

After a missing report was filed, police traced him to a construction site near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, where he sought financial independence and attempted to invest in bitcoins for quick profits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

