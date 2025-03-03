Left Menu

TSMC's Expanding Footprint: Investment Talks with Trump

TSMC CEO C. C. Wei is set to meet former President Donald Trump to discuss the Taiwanese semiconductor firm's investment plans in the U.S. TSMC expanded its investment in Arizona to $65 billion by 2030. This decision follows a $6.6 billion subsidy finalized under the Biden administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TSMC's CEO, C. C. Wei, will meet with former U.S. President Donald Trump to deliberate on the company's expansive investment strategy within the United States, the Taiwanese semiconductor giant confirmed.

Earlier, during Joe Biden's presidency, the U.S. Commerce Department formalized a substantial $6.6 billion subsidy aimed at bolstering semiconductor production for TSMC's U.S. division based in Phoenix, Arizona.

In a significant development, TSMC augmented its planned investments, pushing an additional $25 billion into the project, bringing the total to an impressive $65 billion with commitments to erect a third Arizona facility by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

