TSMC's Expanding Footprint: Investment Talks with Trump

TSMC's CEO, C. C. Wei, will meet with former U.S. President Donald Trump to deliberate on the company's expansive investment strategy within the United States, the Taiwanese semiconductor giant confirmed.

Earlier, during Joe Biden's presidency, the U.S. Commerce Department formalized a substantial $6.6 billion subsidy aimed at bolstering semiconductor production for TSMC's U.S. division based in Phoenix, Arizona.

In a significant development, TSMC augmented its planned investments, pushing an additional $25 billion into the project, bringing the total to an impressive $65 billion with commitments to erect a third Arizona facility by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)