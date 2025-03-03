Amit Shah Sets Deadline for Goa to Lead in Criminal Law Reforms

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure the full implementation of e-summons in the state by March 31 next year. Shah emphasized during a review meeting the importance of effectively enforcing three recent criminal acts to establish Goa as a model state.

In the meeting, which lasted over an hour, Shah underscored the importance of strict adherence to investigative and prosecutorial timelines to deliver speedy justice. He called for a 90% conviction rate in cases involving punishments exceeding seven years and mandated the registration of all Investigation Officers on the e-Sakshya platform. The complete implementation of e-Summons by March 31, 2025, was also stressed.

Furthermore, Shah highlighted the necessity of senior police oversight in cases of organized crime, terrorism, and mob lynchings to avoid misuse of legal provisions. Permission from a Superintendent of Police-level officer must precede case registration under certain sections. Shah also instructed law enforcement to ensure the return of recovered property to rightful owners as per the new law and insisted on 100% forensic sample testing.

The Minister urged continuous review by the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police of Goa on the law's implementation progress. Attendees of the meeting included senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the government of Goa.

