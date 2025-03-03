Left Menu

Delhi LG Urges Mission-Mode Strategy for Development

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena commended the Delhi Assembly for its positive discussion and motion thanking him for his address. He emphasized the need for a 'mission-mode strategy' to advance developmental activities, aligning with PM Modi's inclusive vision. Key areas of focus include corruption, women's empowerment, and improving public health infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:47 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena expressed gratitude to the Delhi Assembly for approving a motion in thanks for his recent address, saying that a coordinated 'mission-mode strategy' is crucial for advancing developmental activities across the capital. Saxena highlighted the need for such an approach in a letter from the Legislative Assembly Speaker dated February 28, 2025.

The LG elaborated on the Assembly's 'meaningful and positive discussion' of his address, which he described as a vision document for the state's development. Saxena expressed contentment over the government's progress in implementing strategies he outlined and extended congratulations and best wishes to the assembly members for their ongoing efforts in developing Delhi on multiple fronts.

During his address on February 25, Saxena aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusive governance mantra, suggesting it as a guiding principle. The government's focus includes tackling corruption, women's empowerment, and poverty alleviation, alongside promoting infrastructure improvements such as world-class roads and robust health services.

Additionally, critical discourse on the state of public health infrastructure was held, following a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General uncovering serious issues. This led to discussions on budget estimates amid political sparring, highlighting a pressing need for effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

