PM Modi to Lead Post-Budget Webinars on Growth and Reform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in three post-budget webinars, focusing on MSME growth, manufacturing, exports, and nuclear energy missions. The webinars aim to foster collaboration between government officials, industry leaders, and trade experts to drive effective implementation of the budget's transformative measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage in three significant post-budget webinars via video conferencing at 12:30 PM tomorrow, per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The webinars will serve as a collaborative platform for government officials, industry leaders, and trade experts to deliberate on India's strategies for industrial growth, trade facilitation, and energy advancement. Key topics will include MSME as an engine of growth, manufacturing and export strategies, nuclear energy missions, regulatory improvements, investment facilitation, and the ease of doing business reforms.

The aim is to foster a dialogue for policy execution, encouraging seamless technology adoption and investment alignment. These discussions intend to drive impactful implementation of budget announcements, engaging private sector experts and industry representatives to optimize efforts and outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

