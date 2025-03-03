Congress Accuses BJP of Voter List Manipulation Amid Electoral Concerns

On Monday, the Congress launched a sharp critique against the BJP, accusing the ruling party of conspiring with the Election Commission to manipulate voter lists. In an accusation articulated by the party's Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts (EAGLE), they claim these actions are deliberate attempts by the BJP to secure electoral victories through dishonest means.

The Congress provided insights on the alarming discovery of multiple voters sharing a single voter ID, both within the same constituency and across different states. According to them, this raises serious concerns about the fundamental fairness of the electoral process. They equate this to having multiple vehicles operating with the same registration number, an anomaly not seen in any democratic system.

Particularly in Maharashtra, the Congress highlights discrepancies where an unusually high number of voters were added in a suspiciously short timeframe. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised these issues in the Lok Sabha, demanding transparency from the Election Commission, whose continued silence only fuels speculation about their involvement in this alleged malfeasance.

Furthermore, the party alleges that the Election Commission initially defended itself by misleadingly stating that voter IDs could be repeated across states but remain unique within a specific state. However, Congress claims to have evidence that this assertion is false, suggesting instead that it is part of a broader strategy to undermine electoral integrity in favor of the BJP.

The Congress vows to pursue every avenue—legal, political, and legislative—to address this situation, viewing it as a dire threat to the principles of electoral democracy in India. They underscore the importance of an independent Election Commission, free from executive manipulation, in maintaining the democratic balance envisaged by Babasaheb Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)