Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Leads Charge: CM Yadav Pledges Zero Tolerance on Crimes Against Women and Children

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav underscored the state government’s commitment to curbing crimes against women and children at a state-level workshop. He attributed the decline in such crimes to the government's 'Zero Tolerance' policy. The initiative emphasized collaboration among government, society, and child rights bodies for effective implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:28 IST
Madhya Pradesh Leads Charge: CM Yadav Pledges Zero Tolerance on Crimes Against Women and Children
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took the stage at a state-level workshop hosted by the state's Child Rights Protection Commission in Bhopal, outlining the government's steadfast commitment to curb criminal activities, particularly against women and children. Yadav cited the significant decline in crimes as evidence of the state's successful 'Zero Tolerance' policy.

The Chief Minister called for a collaborative effort between government entities and society to raise awareness about atrocities against women and children. Highlighting the vital role of the Child Rights Protection Commission, Yadav assured the audience of the government's dedication to implementing the commission's recommendations.

Yadav also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting that India is advancing toward its 'golden era.' He referenced epic narratives from the Ramayana to illustrate the potential of youth, drawing parallels to contemporary societal challenges. Yadav emphasized the importance of unity in facing internal and external threats, inspired by historical tales of courage and righteousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025