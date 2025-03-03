Madhya Pradesh Leads Charge: CM Yadav Pledges Zero Tolerance on Crimes Against Women and Children

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took the stage at a state-level workshop hosted by the state's Child Rights Protection Commission in Bhopal, outlining the government's steadfast commitment to curb criminal activities, particularly against women and children. Yadav cited the significant decline in crimes as evidence of the state's successful 'Zero Tolerance' policy.

The Chief Minister called for a collaborative effort between government entities and society to raise awareness about atrocities against women and children. Highlighting the vital role of the Child Rights Protection Commission, Yadav assured the audience of the government's dedication to implementing the commission's recommendations.

Yadav also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting that India is advancing toward its 'golden era.' He referenced epic narratives from the Ramayana to illustrate the potential of youth, drawing parallels to contemporary societal challenges. Yadav emphasized the importance of unity in facing internal and external threats, inspired by historical tales of courage and righteousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)