Drone Strike Sparks Oil Pipeline Blaze in Southern Russia

In Russia's southern Rostov region, an oil pipeline was set ablaze after a Ukrainian drone incursion, as reported by the acting regional governor. The attack, which occurred in the Chertovsky district, prompted an immediate evacuation of workers, though fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Rostov Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed the incident on Telegram, detailing that emergency crews had been dispatched to the site just over the Ukrainian border. According to Slyusar, the fire was triggered by falling fragments from a drone that had been taken down.

The situation remains tense, with emergency services working diligently to contain the fire at the industrial storage facility near the border. Continuous updates have been provided by regional authorities to ensure public safety and manage any potential hazards.