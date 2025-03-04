Left Menu

Drone Strike Sparks Oil Pipeline Blaze in Southern Russia

A fire erupted on an oil pipeline in Russia's Rostov region following a Ukrainian drone attack, according to the acting governor. Workers in the affected area were evacuated, and no casualties were reported. Emergency crews arrived to manage the fire, which was ignited by drone fragments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 01:41 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 01:41 IST
Drone Strike Sparks Oil Pipeline Blaze in Southern Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Russia's southern Rostov region, an oil pipeline was set ablaze after a Ukrainian drone incursion, as reported by the acting regional governor. The attack, which occurred in the Chertovsky district, prompted an immediate evacuation of workers, though fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Rostov Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed the incident on Telegram, detailing that emergency crews had been dispatched to the site just over the Ukrainian border. According to Slyusar, the fire was triggered by falling fragments from a drone that had been taken down.

The situation remains tense, with emergency services working diligently to contain the fire at the industrial storage facility near the border. Continuous updates have been provided by regional authorities to ensure public safety and manage any potential hazards.

