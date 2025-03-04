Market Turmoil: Trade Tensions and Crypto Revelations Roil Stocks
U.S. stock markets dropped sharply as President Trump announced impending tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Meanwhile, European leaders agreed to draft a Ukraine peace plan. Market reactions included a strengthened euro, declining U.S. dollar, and fluctuations in cryptocurrency values following Trump's digital asset strategy proposal.
On Monday, U.S. stocks plummeted amid heightened trade tensions following President Donald Trump's announcement of impending 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. The markets reacted with the S&P 500 falling by over 2%, while the euro strengthened after European leaders outlined plans to establish a Ukraine peace proposal.
Amidst these tensions, the U.S. dollar rose against the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar, while Trump's declaration left little room for negotiation. In Europe, the commitment to increase defense spending drove up stocks of arms manufacturers, adding another layer to the bustling market activity.
Cryptocurrencies also experienced volatility. Bitcoin's surge over the weekend reversed following Trump's mention of incorporating digital currencies, including bitcoin and others, into a prospective U.S. strategic reserve. Economic data indicating steady manufacturing but soaring factory prices added to market anxieties, influencing bond yields and future interest rate speculations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
