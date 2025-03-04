Trump's Cryptocurrency Gambit: Strategic Reserve Announcement Shakes Up the Market

In a surprise move, President Donald Trump announced that his administration plans to establish a 'Crypto Strategic Reserve.' This fund will hold a mix of mainstream and alternative cryptocurrencies in an effort to stabilize and diversify national financial holdings.

The unexpected announcement led to a temporary uptick in cryptocurrency prices, with Bitcoin reaching nearly $95,000, though the rally was short-lived. By Monday afternoon, prices fell back to pre-announcement levels as market volatility continued.

While supporters argue that such a reserve could strategically diversify government assets, critics highlight the inherent instability of cryptocurrencies as a significant risk. The inclusion of digital currencies beyond Bitcoin is expected to face resistance within the divided crypto community.

(With inputs from agencies.)