Trade Tensions Surge as China and U.S. Escalate Tariff War

China announced additional tariffs on U.S. imports amid escalated trade tensions with new U.S. tariffs impacting Chinese goods. Analysts note the rapid retaliatory move by China but indicate minimal short-term effects on markets due to seasonal and demand factors, although tilapia exports face significant challenges.

Updated: 04-03-2025 10:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chinese finance ministry unveiled its plan to impose additional tariffs ranging from 10% to 15% on specific U.S. imports starting March 10. This announcement follows U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to implement a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports, doubling duties on Chinese goods to 20%.

The agricultural sector anticipated such a move, according to comments from experts. Trivium China analyst stated, 'The Trump administration, along with farmers and traders, should have expected these retaliatory tariffs by China, which responded swiftly compared to its previous response times.'

Industry analysts like Rosa Wang from Shanghai-based JCI highlight that while the immediate impact on China's domestic market may be minimal due to the South American soybean season, the increased tariffs significantly affect China's aquatic exports, including a problematic 45% tariff on tilapia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

