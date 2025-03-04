Left Menu

Trade War 2.0: U.S. and China Lock Horns Over Tariffs

China has retaliated against new U.S. tariffs with increased levies on American agricultural products and restrictions on U.S. firms. Analysts note the potential negative impacts on both countries, with a focus on agricultural markets. The move is strategic to avoid significant escalation in trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:42 IST
Trade War 2.0: U.S. and China Lock Horns Over Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to the latest U.S. tariffs, China announced on Tuesday that it would impose 10%-15% hikes on import duties for a variety of American agricultural and food products. The countermeasures also include placing twenty-five U.S. firms under export and investment restrictions.

Industry experts warn that the tariff disputes could harm both economies. Wang Zhuo, a partner at Shanghai's Zhuozhu Invest, remarked that while higher tariffs may help politically, they could negatively affect China, which relies on affordable U.S. agricultural goods. Similarly, Dennis Voznesenski from Commonwealth Bank in Sydney highlighted that the new tariffs might bolster demand for Australian exports, but a general slowdown in feed grain imports could dampen enthusiasm.

The restraints in China's countermeasure response, such as limited impacts on U.S. soybean imports, suggest a strategic decision to avoid severe trade tensions, noted Even Pay from Trivium China. However, increased tariffs on U.S. aquatic products, like tilapia, could significantly disrupt trade flows, with tariffs reaching prohibitive levels of up to 45%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025