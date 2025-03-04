Saudi Aramco Steers Through Fluctuating Markets with Strategic Investments
Saudi Arabian Oil Co reported a FY net profit of 398.42 billion riyals, surpassing IBES estimates. Despite experiencing lower crude oil prices and volumes, the company outlines capital investments of up to $58 billion by 2025, focusing on organic growth and project financing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:48 IST
Saudi Arabian Oil Co has reported a full-year net profit of 398.42 billion riyals, exceeding the IBES estimate of $105.89 billion. The oil giant faced challenges with lower crude oil prices and volumes sold.
Despite these hurdles, Saudi Aramco is looking ahead with plans for capital investments ranging from $52 to $58 billion by 2025, excluding approximately $4 billion earmarked for project financing.
The company is focusing on organic growth, with $53.3 billion planned for 2024, including $50.4 billion dedicated to organic capital expenditures, to counteract lower refined and chemical product prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SaudiAramco
- oil
- profit
- investment
- 2025
- strategy
- energy
- capital
- organicgrowth
- crudeoil
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CottonConnect Pioneers Sustainable Textile Supply Chains at Bharat Tex 2025
Massive Pilgrim Surge at Mahakumbh 2025: Special Trains Launched
Mahakumbh 2025: A Cultural Showcase of Unity Amidst Massive Gathering
13th Global Festival of Journalism Noida 2025: A Convergence of Media Minds
Pakistan Unveils ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Grand Ceremony at Lahore Fort