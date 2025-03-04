Market Turmoil: Global Stocks and Commodities Hit by U.S. Tariffs
The implementation of new U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China incited a downturn in global financial markets. Asian stocks, the Australian dollar, and crude oil prices slid, while European currencies held firm. Investors grew risk-averse, concerned about the global trade tensions and economic slowdown.
Global financial markets experienced a significant downturn on Tuesday as fresh U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China came into effect, exacerbating global trade tensions. Asian stocks, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar, and crude oil prices plummeted, with bitcoin trading around $86,000 after a drop from nearly $95,000 earlier in the week.
Sterling maintained a 1 1/2-month high, and the euro remained firm, buoyed by European leaders' efforts to formulate a Ukraine peace plan for Washington. Japan's Nikkei index dropped 1.6%, Taiwan's benchmark fell 0.5%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4%, influenced by overnight losses on Wall Street.
Despite U.S. futures suggesting a potential recovery, European markets braced for a lower open. Concerns escalated following U.S. President Trump's confirmation of 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and a doubling of China levies to 20%. Observers fear potential fallout for the U.S. economy amidst weaker data and rising factory gate prices, as retaliatory tariffs from China and Canada loom on the horizon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
