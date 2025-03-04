Market Turmoil: Global Stocks and Commodities Hit by U.S. Tariffs

Global financial markets experienced a significant downturn on Tuesday as fresh U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China came into effect, exacerbating global trade tensions. Asian stocks, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar, and crude oil prices plummeted, with bitcoin trading around $86,000 after a drop from nearly $95,000 earlier in the week.

Sterling maintained a 1 1/2-month high, and the euro remained firm, buoyed by European leaders' efforts to formulate a Ukraine peace plan for Washington. Japan's Nikkei index dropped 1.6%, Taiwan's benchmark fell 0.5%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4%, influenced by overnight losses on Wall Street.

Despite U.S. futures suggesting a potential recovery, European markets braced for a lower open. Concerns escalated following U.S. President Trump's confirmation of 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and a doubling of China levies to 20%. Observers fear potential fallout for the U.S. economy amidst weaker data and rising factory gate prices, as retaliatory tariffs from China and Canada loom on the horizon.

