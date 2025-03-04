Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Global Stocks and Commodities Hit by U.S. Tariffs

The implementation of new U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China incited a downturn in global financial markets. Asian stocks, the Australian dollar, and crude oil prices slid, while European currencies held firm. Investors grew risk-averse, concerned about the global trade tensions and economic slowdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:50 IST
Market Turmoil: Global Stocks and Commodities Hit by U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global financial markets experienced a significant downturn on Tuesday as fresh U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China came into effect, exacerbating global trade tensions. Asian stocks, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar, and crude oil prices plummeted, with bitcoin trading around $86,000 after a drop from nearly $95,000 earlier in the week.

Sterling maintained a 1 1/2-month high, and the euro remained firm, buoyed by European leaders' efforts to formulate a Ukraine peace plan for Washington. Japan's Nikkei index dropped 1.6%, Taiwan's benchmark fell 0.5%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4%, influenced by overnight losses on Wall Street.

Despite U.S. futures suggesting a potential recovery, European markets braced for a lower open. Concerns escalated following U.S. President Trump's confirmation of 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and a doubling of China levies to 20%. Observers fear potential fallout for the U.S. economy amidst weaker data and rising factory gate prices, as retaliatory tariffs from China and Canada loom on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025