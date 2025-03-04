Gateway to Heritage: Bhopal's Entrances to Echo Legends

In a nod to the rich cultural tapestry of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiled plans to construct main entry gates in Bhopal bearing the names of legendary rulers Raja Bhoj and Samrat Vikramaditya. This initiative aims to reconnect the state's capital with its illustrious historical roots.

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav remarked on the importance of reviving the era that brought pride to the state and nation, citing the profound legacy left by these rulers through their ideals of justice, bravery, and knowledge.

Earlier in the week, CM Yadav also inaugurated the 42nd National Senior Rowing Championship at Bhopal's State Water Sports Academy, highlighting India's achievements in global sports. The event featured over 450 athletes from 27 teams, emphasizing the state's commitment to sports and youth development.

(With inputs from agencies.)