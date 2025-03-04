Steady Markets Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

China and Hong Kong stock markets maintained stability on Tuesday, buoyed by China's growing tech sector. This steadiness persisted despite emerging tensions from a U.S.-China trade spat, as investors looked towards imminent parliamentary sessions for signs of Beijing's policy direction.

In response to fresh U.S. tariffs, China announced a 10%-15% increase on import levies for selected American agricultural and food products, while placing restrictions on twenty-five U.S. firms. However, major indices like the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indicated marginal changes, underscoring investor confidence.

Analysts attribute this resilience to China's reduced reliance on U.S. trade and bolstered government measures, suggesting new tariffs may have limited impact on market trajectories. China's tech, defense, and gold sectors exhibited growth, reflecting the country's strengthening economic foothold.

(With inputs from agencies.)