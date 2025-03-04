Left Menu

Tensions Rise in J&K as Politicians Clash Over Statehood and Governance

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary sharply criticized former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her remarks on J&K's political scenario, attributing the region's issues to her leadership. Meanwhile, PDP's Waheed Para termed LG Manoj Sinha's speech 'disappointing' for not addressing key concerns like unemployment and job guarantees.

In Jammu and Kashmir, tensions have escalated as Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary criticized former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her alleged role in the region's political challenges. Choudhary, speaking ahead of the J&K Assembly's budget session, strongly attributed the loss of statehood and special status to Mufti's administration.

Choudhary remarked that the current government is responsible to its electorate and not to Mufti, recalling her controversial stance on children's safety and pellet gun usage. He accused her of dismissiveness during her tenure, suggesting it led to significant regional unrest.

While addressing the media, People's Democratic Party MLA Waheed Para criticized Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address, calling it routine and lacking attention to crucial issues like unemployment and political prisoner's plight. Para expressed disappointment over unmet expectations from the new government reflected in the vision document.

