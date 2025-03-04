Left Menu

Innovating Goa's Greenscape: Amritkal Agriculture Policy 2025 Unveiled

The Goa government has unveiled the Amritkal Agriculture Policy 2025, focusing on innovation, technology, and automation to enhance the farming sector's productivity while preserving the state's biodiversity. The initiative aims to modernize Goa's agriculture, promote organic farming, and support farmers through subsidies and incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:53 IST
Innovating Goa's Greenscape: Amritkal Agriculture Policy 2025 Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to modernize and revitalize its farming sector, the Goa government has introduced the Amritkal Agriculture Policy 2025. Announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the policy aims to incorporate innovation, technology, and automation to improve sustainability and productivity in agriculture.

According to state Agriculture Director Sandeep Faldesai, the new policy aims to tackle state-specific challenges while capitalizing on growth opportunities. Its focus remains on bolstering farmers' prosperity through automation, mechanization, and advanced irrigation techniques.

The policy not only encourages the preservation of Goa's rich biodiversity but also integrates modern agricultural techniques, promoting organic farming and agro-tourism. Local farmers have welcomed the initiative, which also prevents agricultural land from being repurposed for non-farming uses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025