Innovating Goa's Greenscape: Amritkal Agriculture Policy 2025 Unveiled

In a bid to modernize and revitalize its farming sector, the Goa government has introduced the Amritkal Agriculture Policy 2025. Announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the policy aims to incorporate innovation, technology, and automation to improve sustainability and productivity in agriculture.

According to state Agriculture Director Sandeep Faldesai, the new policy aims to tackle state-specific challenges while capitalizing on growth opportunities. Its focus remains on bolstering farmers' prosperity through automation, mechanization, and advanced irrigation techniques.

The policy not only encourages the preservation of Goa's rich biodiversity but also integrates modern agricultural techniques, promoting organic farming and agro-tourism. Local farmers have welcomed the initiative, which also prevents agricultural land from being repurposed for non-farming uses.

(With inputs from agencies.)