Tit-for-Tat Tariffs: The Escalating China-U.S. Trade War

On Tuesday, China took swift action against the latest U.S. tariffs by implementing a 10%-15% increase on import levies covering a range of American agricultural and food products. This move pushes the world's top two economies closer to a full-scale trade war.

China's foreign ministry condemned the U.S. approach, warning that exerting extreme pressure on China is a miscalculation. Despite the retaliatory measures, analysts suggest Beijing still seeks a resolution through negotiation, as evidenced by its tariff hikes being kept below 20%.

The trade dispute exacerbates existing tensions, with significant implications for global supply chains and economic recovery efforts. Amidst these developments, other countries could benefit from the U.S.-China rift, with potential shifts in agricultural import sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)