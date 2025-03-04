Left Menu

China-U.S. Trade Clash Intensifies Amid New Tariff Disputes

China hits back at new U.S. tariffs with its own levies on $21 billion worth of American agricultural products as trade tensions between the world's largest economies escalate. Despite the trade war's intensification, analysts suggest room for negotiation remains if leaders aim for a resolution.

Updated: 04-03-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:49 IST
In a significant escalation of trade tensions, China has retaliated against recent U.S. tariffs by announcing increases on import duties affecting $21 billion of U.S. agricultural and food products. This move, targeted at the world's two major economies, edges them closer to a potential all-out trade war.

China's Foreign Ministry has expressed resistance to coercion, labeling U.S. actions as miscalculations. The latest measures coincided with the enforcement of a 10% tariff instituted by U.S. President Donald Trump, amplifying the response to perceived inaction on Chinese drug flow issues.

Negotiation avenues remain open, say analysts, as Beijing imposes sub-20% tariffs. Meanwhile, U.S. agricultural exports face a significant impact, adding pressure to an already inflation-affected economy. The ongoing trade spat holds the potential to benefit third-party nations looking to fill market voids.

