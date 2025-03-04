Left Menu

India's March Towards Lithium Self-Sufficiency

Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed optimism about India's ability to meet its demand for critical minerals, including lithium, domestically in the next three to four years, backed by a substantial investment in the National Critical Mineral Mission and collaboration efforts with countries like Argentina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Coal and Mines Minister, G Kishan Reddy, announced optimism regarding the nation's goal to domestically fulfill its critical minerals requirement, particularly lithium, within the next three to four years. This development was discussed during the 175th anniversary celebration of the Geological Survey of India.

The National Critical Mineral Mission, backed by a significant financial commitment of Rs 32,000 crore, aims to boost domestic mining efforts. This initiative is crucial for the production of mobile phone batteries and solar panels, marking a significant stride toward energy resource self-sufficiency.

An international collaboration with Argentina focuses on exploring lithium in five blocks. Historically, GSI, established in 1851, has evolved from British-era coal exploration to broader geological undertakings, including dam and heritage preservation.

