Tragic End in Bengaluru: Migrant Girl Abducted and Murdered
A six-year-old girl was abducted and murdered in Bengaluru, prompting an investigation. The victim, the daughter of a migrant worker from West Bengal, went missing on January 5. Her body was discovered in a dry drain. No signs of sexual assault were found, but the suspect remains at large.
- Country:
- India
A shocking case unfolded in east Bengaluru as a six-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and murdered, sparking a significant police investigation. Authorities confirmed the victim was the daughter of a migrant worker from West Bengal.
The incident dates back to January 5, when the child's father filed a missing person report. He expressed suspicion towards a nearby resident, also a migrant, who was seen in the vicinity at the time of her disappearance.
The gruesome discovery of the girl's body in a dry drain in Pattandur Agrahara has left the community distraught. Preliminary investigations suggest strangulation; however, no signs of sexual assault were detected. The suspect is currently evading capture, and police efforts to apprehend him are ongoing.
ALSO READ
Justice Prevails: 26-Year-Old Delhi Murder Case Acquittal
Delhi HC restrains Congress, AAP, others from posting content linking Dushyant Kumar Gautam to 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case.
Delhi HC directs Congress, AAP, others to remove within 24 hrs posts linking BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam to Ankita Bhandari murder case.
Uttarakhand CM Balances Justice and Investigation Demands in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case
Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Political Controversy and Public Outcry