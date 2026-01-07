Left Menu

Tragic End in Bengaluru: Migrant Girl Abducted and Murdered

A six-year-old girl was abducted and murdered in Bengaluru, prompting an investigation. The victim, the daughter of a migrant worker from West Bengal, went missing on January 5. Her body was discovered in a dry drain. No signs of sexual assault were found, but the suspect remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:44 IST
A shocking case unfolded in east Bengaluru as a six-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and murdered, sparking a significant police investigation. Authorities confirmed the victim was the daughter of a migrant worker from West Bengal.

The incident dates back to January 5, when the child's father filed a missing person report. He expressed suspicion towards a nearby resident, also a migrant, who was seen in the vicinity at the time of her disappearance.

The gruesome discovery of the girl's body in a dry drain in Pattandur Agrahara has left the community distraught. Preliminary investigations suggest strangulation; however, no signs of sexual assault were detected. The suspect is currently evading capture, and police efforts to apprehend him are ongoing.

