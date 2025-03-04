Left Menu

Tariff Tensions Shake Wall Street, Trigger Global Economic Concerns

Amid growing trade tensions led by President Trump's tariffs on key trade partners, U.S. stock index futures remained flat after a significant selloff. The S&P 500 saw its largest drop since mid-December, while Chinese companies and bullion rose. Analysts predict interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures showed little movement on Tuesday, recovering slightly from a sharp selloff on Wall Street. This downturn followed President Donald Trump's implementation of new tariffs against major trade partners, a move that threatens to escalate a global trade conflict impacting economic growth.

While the Dow E-minis and S&P 500 E-minis experienced minor declines, Nasdaq 100 E-minis posted a slight increase. The CBOE market volatility index rose slightly, after reaching a two-month peak the previous day. The imposition of 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, along with doubling duties on Chinese goods, has exacerbated tensions, potentially disrupting about $2.2 trillion in annual trade. China and Canada have vowed retaliatory tariffs, further intensifying the standoff.

Many companies, including Ford and General Motors, witnessed stabilization in premarket trading after previous declines. U.S.-listed Chinese firms and bullion miners recorded gains, while analysts anticipate up to three interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve by year-end, as economic growth concerns persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

