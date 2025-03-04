UK Equities Tumble Amid New U.S. Tariffs and Oil Price Decline

UK shares mirrored a global downturn on Tuesday as newly imposed U.S. tariffs took effect. The FTSE 100 index dipped 0.3% by 1100 GMT, slipping from a record close, while the FTSE 250 slid 0.8%, hitting a seven-week low. The U.S. applied a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, doubling duties on Chinese goods to 20%.

This tariff move sparked concerns over retaliatory measures, contributing to a worldwide equity slide. Meanwhile, oil and gas shares faced a 3% decline, marking a monthly low after OPEC+ opted to continue its April oil output hike. Shell stocks declined post-announcement of an executive team overhaul, whereas defence stocks marked a seventh session of gains.

Defence sector optimism surged as UK finance minister Rachel Reeves advocated for expedited equipment procurement and the European Commission unveiled a significant defence spending plan. Precious metal miners saw a 1.1% rise due to gold's increased appeal as a safe haven. Notably, Ashtead's shares declined by 4.8% on unmet profit forecasts, while Greggs fell 11% after slowing sales. Conversely, Abrdn rose 11% following strategy changes, and Intertek's shares increased 7% after raising margin expectations.

