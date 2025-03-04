Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Durum Wheat Boom: Climatic Conditions Propel Surging Yields

Durum wheat production in Madhya Pradesh is set to reach 90 lakh tonnes due to favorable weather and optimal farming practices. The crop, known for its use in semolina and pasta, is attracting attention from both national and international markets.

  • India

In a remarkable development for agricultural growth, Durum wheat production in Madhya Pradesh is expected to soar to 90 lakh tonnes. The significant increase is attributed to the favorable weather conditions experienced during this year's Rabi season, as reported by a senior official from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

Dr. Jang Bahadur Singh, principal scientist at the IARI's regional station, revealed that around 16 lakh hectares of land in the state have been cultivated with Durum wheat. He noted that timely sowing and conducive climate, especially the low night temperatures, have been pivotal in boosting the yield. Last year, the production was around 80 lakh tonnes from 15 lakh hectares.

Known for its ideal qualities for pasta, porridge, and semolina, Durum wheat—referred to locally as 'Malvi' or 'Kathia' wheat—is experiencing high demand in both domestic and international markets. Farmers in the state's leading Durum wheat-producing districts, including Indore, Ujjain, and Dhar, are increasingly choosing to cultivate this hearty grain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

