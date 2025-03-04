China's Retaliatory Trade Measures: Impacting U.S. Soybeans and Lumber

In an escalating trade conflict, China has suspended the import licenses of three U.S. soybean companies and halted lumber imports as a retaliatory measure against new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

The affected companies, including CHS Inc and Louis Dreyfus Company, face suspensions due to product quality concerns such as pests in soybeans and lumber.

This decision comes amid broader efforts by China to reduce reliance on U.S. agricultural imports while targeting American farm products, escalating trade tensions further.

