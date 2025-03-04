Left Menu

China's Retaliatory Trade Measures: Impacting U.S. Soybeans and Lumber

China has suspended the soybean import licenses of three U.S. companies and halted lumber imports from the U.S. in response to the latest tariffs imposed by the United States. This move affects significant trade volumes and is part of ongoing trade tensions between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:14 IST
In an escalating trade conflict, China has suspended the import licenses of three U.S. soybean companies and halted lumber imports as a retaliatory measure against new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

The affected companies, including CHS Inc and Louis Dreyfus Company, face suspensions due to product quality concerns such as pests in soybeans and lumber.

This decision comes amid broader efforts by China to reduce reliance on U.S. agricultural imports while targeting American farm products, escalating trade tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

