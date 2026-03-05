Maharashtra Trails in Economic Growth Among India’s Big Four States

Maharashtra's economic growth has been the slowest among India's big four states over the past four years, despite maintaining its status as the largest state economy. The projected Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for Maharashtra in 2024-25 is set at Rs 42,67,771 crore, marking a 43% growth since the post-COVID period of 2021-22.

In contrast, Karnataka has emerged as the fastest-growing state, with a nearly 65% surge in GSDP, projected to reach Rs 28,09,063 crore in 2024-25, driven by its robust technology and services sectors. Gujarat follows closely behind with a 48% growth, supported by its industrial and manufacturing prowess.

Tamil Nadu, with a 47% increase in its GSDP, represents Maharashtra's closest challenger in sheer size. Despite Maharashtra's significant lead in absolute GSDP figures, it has yet to reflect the full impact of investments made during this period, as noted by economic experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)