Fair Trade in Banking: Trump's Critique of U.S.-Canada Policies

In a statement issued on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his concerns over what he perceives as an inequality in banking regulations between the United States and Canada.

Trump highlighted the fact that while U.S. banks are prohibited from conducting business in Canada, Canadian banks freely operate within the U.S. market.

The president expressed his displeasure in a post on Truth Social, suggesting that the current financial policies are unjust and calling for a reevaluation of the banking imbalances between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)