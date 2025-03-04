Left Menu

US Treasury Allows Chevron to Wind Down Venezuela Venture

The US is permitting Chevron to conclude transactions with its Venezuelan joint venture until April 2025. This follows the revocation of Chevron's oil license in Venezuela by President Trump, with no immediate comment from Venezuelan officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:06 IST
US Treasury Allows Chevron to Wind Down Venezuela Venture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States government has announced that Chevron can continue winding down certain transactions related to its joint venture with Venezuela. This allowance extends until April 3, 2025, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Treasury Department's website.

This decision follows President Donald Trump's recent termination of Chevron's oil license in Venezuela. The move impacts Chevron's operations in the region significantly, although the company has been granted this transitional period to manage its affairs.

Representatives of the Venezuelan government have yet to offer any comments or reactions to this development. The situation remains fluid, with potential implications for both U.S. and Venezuelan energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025