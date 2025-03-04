Delhi's Healthcare Debacle: CM Rekha Gupta Slams AAP's Legacy

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the health and education policies of the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, branding them as failures. Her comments came after an inspection visit to two major hospitals, Guru Teg Bahadur and LNJP, in the national capital.

Accompanied by Dr. Suresh Kumar, the Medical Director of LNJP Hospital, CM Gupta addressed reporters post-inspection, expressing the dysfunctionality of the current hospital system. She noted, "The whole system is defunct... Patients are not able to get their treatment, and doctors are embarrassed... Only one MD is working for four huge hospitals... The health and education model of the AAP government was zero..."

Gupta further criticized the mismanagement of medical resources, pointing out that valuable equipment, acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic, remains unused. "The entire godown is stuffed," she lamented. Gupta emphasized that crores were wasted on incomplete facilities, while accusing AAP of misusing public funds. Meanwhile, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi expressed optimism about the Bharatiya Janata Party's governance in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)