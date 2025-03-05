Navigating Travel Insurance Costs: What You Need to Know

Zurich Kotak General Insurance has highlighted key factors impacting the cost of travel insurance. As the travel industry expands, many travelers are seeking insurance to protect against unexpected events, but determining costs can be complex due to various coverages.

Factors such as age, destination, and trip type significantly influence premiums. Older travelers, those visiting high-risk destinations, or embarking on luxury vacations could face higher costs. Policy limits, deductibles, trip duration, and domestic travel modes also play a role in pricing.

Zurich Kotak emphasizes the importance of thoroughly reviewing insurance policies to understand coverage and avoid unforeseen expenses. Formed as a joint venture between Zurich Insurance Group and Kotak Mahindra Bank, the rapidly growing company aims to serve a broad customer base with diverse non-life insurance products.

