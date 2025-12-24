Taiwan Smuggling Scandal: Undersea Cables and Political Tensions

Chinese authorities have pinpointed two Taiwanese individuals as masterminds behind a cross-border smuggling operation that led to the damage of subsea cables this year. The operation, involving a Chinese-crewed vessel, prompted a severe response from the Chinese legal system.

In June, a Taiwanese court imposed a three-year jail term on the Chinese captain of the Togo-registered Hong Tai 58 after determining he intentionally harmed undersea cables near Taiwan in February. This case has ignited significant concern among Taipei officials, further straining cross-strait relations.

As the investigation unfolds, China's public security bureau in Weihai issued a bounty for information about the suspects named Chien and Chen. The case highlights the ongoing diplomatic friction as Beijing accuses Taiwan of leveraging the incident for political gain, while Taipei criticizes Beijing for overlooking its perspective.

(With inputs from agencies.)