Concerns Over Awami League Ban in Bangladesh Amid Upcoming Elections

US lawmakers are worried about the Awami League ban before Bangladesh's 2024 elections, citing concerns for fair political participation. A letter urging reforms was sent to Bangladesh's interim head, Mohammed Yunus, highlighting human rights issues and emphasizing the need for free elections and institutional integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 09:58 IST
In a recent development, a group of U.S. lawmakers has voiced their concern over the total ban on the Awami League political party in Bangladesh ahead of impending elections early next year.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Mohammed Yunus, signed by Representative Gregory Meeks and other Congress members, the lawmakers emphasized the importance of a free and fair electoral process. They highlighted the need for the interim government to engage with all political parties to ensure the integrity of the elections. Concerns were raised about the suspension of political parties and the flawed International Crimes Tribunal.

The letter pointed out that past elections in Bangladesh have been criticized for not being free or fair. Additionally, the lawmakers mentioned a UN report documenting the killing of 1,400 people by security services during protests last year. They stressed that decisions like banning political parties contradict democratic values and called for an inclusive electoral process that respects human rights.

