Left Menu

HPCL and Tata Motors Launch Co-Branded Diesel Exhaust Fluid to Enhance Vehicle Efficiency

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Tata Motors have introduced 'Genuine DEF', a co-branded diesel exhaust fluid. Available at 23,000 HPCL stations and 2,000 Tata Motors outlets, it promises optimal vehicle performance and reduced emissions, aligning with Bharat Stage 6-compliant regulations for cleaner transportation solutions across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:43 IST
HPCL and Tata Motors Launch Co-Branded Diesel Exhaust Fluid to Enhance Vehicle Efficiency
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster cleaner transportation, HPCL and Tata Motors have launched a co-branded diesel exhaust fluid, 'Genuine DEF'. This high-quality fluid is designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of diesel engines while ensuring compliance with emission standards.

The fluid is now accessible at 23,000 HPCL fuel stations and over 2,000 Tata Motors authorized outlets across India. It's a strategic initiative to support vehicles, particularly those adhering to Bharat Stage 6 guidelines, in minimizing harmful emissions.

Through the collaboration, Amit Garg from HPCL and Girish Wagh from Tata Motors emphasize the fluid's role in achieving better vehicle efficiency and extending engine life, making DEF a crucial component for modern transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025