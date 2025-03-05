HPCL and Tata Motors Launch Co-Branded Diesel Exhaust Fluid to Enhance Vehicle Efficiency

In a move to bolster cleaner transportation, HPCL and Tata Motors have launched a co-branded diesel exhaust fluid, 'Genuine DEF'. This high-quality fluid is designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of diesel engines while ensuring compliance with emission standards.

The fluid is now accessible at 23,000 HPCL fuel stations and over 2,000 Tata Motors authorized outlets across India. It's a strategic initiative to support vehicles, particularly those adhering to Bharat Stage 6 guidelines, in minimizing harmful emissions.

Through the collaboration, Amit Garg from HPCL and Girish Wagh from Tata Motors emphasize the fluid's role in achieving better vehicle efficiency and extending engine life, making DEF a crucial component for modern transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)