HPCL and Tata Motors Launch Co-Branded Diesel Exhaust Fluid to Enhance Vehicle Efficiency
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Tata Motors have introduced 'Genuine DEF', a co-branded diesel exhaust fluid. Available at 23,000 HPCL stations and 2,000 Tata Motors outlets, it promises optimal vehicle performance and reduced emissions, aligning with Bharat Stage 6-compliant regulations for cleaner transportation solutions across India.
- Country:
- India
In a move to bolster cleaner transportation, HPCL and Tata Motors have launched a co-branded diesel exhaust fluid, 'Genuine DEF'. This high-quality fluid is designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of diesel engines while ensuring compliance with emission standards.
The fluid is now accessible at 23,000 HPCL fuel stations and over 2,000 Tata Motors authorized outlets across India. It's a strategic initiative to support vehicles, particularly those adhering to Bharat Stage 6 guidelines, in minimizing harmful emissions.
Through the collaboration, Amit Garg from HPCL and Girish Wagh from Tata Motors emphasize the fluid's role in achieving better vehicle efficiency and extending engine life, making DEF a crucial component for modern transportation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
