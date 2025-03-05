Odisha Partners with IRMA to Boost Fishery Training

The Odisha government has taken a significant step towards improving its fisheries sector by collaborating with the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA). This partnership was solidified during a ceremony attended by high-ranking officials, including Development Commissioner Anu Garg.

Through this collaboration, fisheries officers and progressive farmers in the state will participate in structured residential training programs. The focus of these programs will be on fish market development, with an emphasis on training trainers and increasing familiarity with marketing techniques. The goal is to better understand consumer behavior and develop strategies to boost domestic market consumption.

The initiative will also enhance supply chain management skills and provide opportunities for participants to visit successful value chains. This hands-on approach is expected to foster interactive learning and collaboration, empowering the state's fisheries sector to thrive.

