Dollar Plummets Amid Escalating Global Trade Tensions and German Fiscal Overhaul

The dollar experienced a significant drop, reaching three-month lows on Wednesday, as global trade tensions intensified and the German government enacted a substantial fiscal shift, leading to the largest sell-off in German debt since the late 1990s.

Meanwhile, the euro reached its highest point in four months, triggering a surge in European stocks. The sell-off severely affected longer-dated German bonds due to increased yields. Market analysts at Deutsche Bank noted that Germany's new fiscal policies could rival the impact seen during post-war reunification.

Simultaneously, U.S. tariffs against major trade partners took effect, inciting immediate retaliatory measures from Canada, China, and Mexico. These developments stirred economic uncertainty, disrupting markets, and raising concerns about global economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)