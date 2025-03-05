Police Crack Down on Smuggling, Recover 23 kg of Heroin in Amritsar

In a decisive action against trans-border smuggling, Amritsar Rural Police have successfully seized 23 kg of heroin in Devi Daspura village, according to Punjab DGP. The consignment is tied to a network operated by US-based smuggler Jasmit Singh, alias Lucky.

The police have nominated Sahilpreet Singh, a Devi Daspura resident, as a suspect and are actively working to apprehend him. An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at Jandiala Police Station, with ongoing investigations to uncover the smuggling network's full extent.

Recently, Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrested four drug smugglers and confiscated 5.06 kg of heroin in two separate cases. The arrested individuals have been identified as Gurjant Singh alias Kalu, Jagjit Singh of village Rania, Sahil Kumar alias Sahil, and Rinku, following a release from the Punjab Information And Public Relations Department.

DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that the smugglers were in contact with Pakistan-based operatives using drones to transport narcotics. Two separate FIRs have been filed at Cantonment and Sadar Amritsar Police Stations under the NDPS Act.

Further arrests and recoveries are anticipated. Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, detailed that police teams, under the supervision of senior officers, acted on intelligence to arrest suspects Gurjant Kalu and Jagjit Singh, seizing 3.067 kg of heroin in the Mahal Bypass area.

Additional police probes led to the arrest of Sahil Kumar and Rinku, recovering another 2 kg of heroin. Early investigations suggest Rinku is managing a substantial hawala network to facilitate illicit drug money transfers. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)