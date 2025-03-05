Left Menu

EU Gas Storage Targets Extended Amid Flexibility Debate

The European Commission has proposed extending its gas storage targets for two more years despite some countries' concerns about rising gas prices. The proposal's binding targets until 2027 aim to ensure storage levels are sufficient for winter demand. Countries are seeking more flexibility in upcoming negotiations.

Updated: 05-03-2025 16:49 IST
EU Gas Storage Targets Extended Amid Flexibility Debate
The European Commission has moved to extend the EU's gas storage requirements for an additional two years, despite pushback from certain member states over potential price hikes. The Commission proposes maintaining a target to fill gas storage caverns to 90% by November 1 annually, with intermediate milestones leading up to the deadline.

The proposal, submitted for negotiation and approval by EU nations and the European Parliament, keeps the November target as binding, though it designates preceding targets as 'indicative,' implying they aren't mandatory. Introduced in 2022 during a reduction in Russian gas supplies, these goals aim to buffer EU countries against high winter gas demand.

Recent weeks have seen division among member states, with Germany and the Netherlands urging for deadline leniency. These countries argue that rigid targets drive up prices by signaling buyer compulsion, incurring significant costs for countries with large storage capacities. Despite requests from the Czech Republic for revisions, the proposal refrains from altering 2025's targets.

