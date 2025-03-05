Rajasthan's Rural Renaissance: Driving Progress and Prosperity

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma highlighted the pivotal role of rural development in driving Rajasthan's progress. The state's latest budget underscores this, prioritizing infrastructure, agriculture, education, and health in rural areas, reflecting the government's dedicated commitment to citizen welfare.

Expressing his gratitude to Jaipur Rural (South) for their acceptance of the budget's provisions, Sharma announced the fulfillment of 55% of the initial year commitments outlined in the Sankalp Patra. He affirmed the government's continuous efforts to address the needs of farmers, women, the underprivileged, and the youth.

Announcing the second installment of the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, Sharma revealed plans for interest-free loans to cowherds, plus 50,000 new agricultural electricity connections. These farmer-focused initiatives have increased the Kisan Samman Nidhi to Rs 9,000 and emphasized infrastructure strengthening to yield a prosperous Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister touted the achievements of Rajasthan's dual governance system, highlighting efforts to recruit 1.25 lakh individuals and secure private-sector jobs for 1.5 lakh youth. He focused on the elimination of paper leaks in the recruitment process and crime reduction, ushering a safer environment.

Sharma announced plans to enhance the power system, ensuring daytime electricity for farmers by 2027, with strategic projects such as the Indira Gandhi Canal and Yamuna Water Agreement. He thanked PM Narendra Modi for extending the Jal Jeevan Mission's deadline, aiming to provide tap water throughout the state by 2028.

The event witnessed local representatives and citizens honoring Sharma with a ceremonial turban, affirming community support for the government's forward-thinking agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)