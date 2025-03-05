Left Menu

Himachal Secures Rs.50 Crore Boost for Urban Modernization under 15th Finance Commission

Himachal Pradesh's efforts have paid off as the central government grants Rs.50 crore for establishing Municipal Shared Services Centres. These centres aim to improve governance, streamline services, and enhance efficiency across urban municipalities. The fund, part of the 15th Finance Commission allocation, acknowledges the state's commitment to urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:30 IST
Himachal Secures Rs.50 Crore Boost for Urban Modernization under 15th Finance Commission
Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced on Wednesday that the central government has sanctioned a Rs.50 crore grant for the creation of Municipal Shared Services Centres (MSSCs) as part of the 15th Finance Commission's commitment to the state. This funding aims to support the National Data Centre's municipal operations.

Speaking to reporters, Singh highlighted the efforts of the state government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, to tackle challenges like limited manpower and financial constraints in urban local bodies. The MSSCs are set to enhance municipal governance and service delivery with improved efficiency and centralized processing hubs, similar to Passport Seva Kendras, for tasks like issuing certificates and managing vendor payments.

The PWD Minister confirmed that the grant validates the state's proactive urban development initiatives. The funds will establish three clusters of urban local bodies in Himachal, using technology-driven approaches to streamline processes and cut costs. Additionally, a reputable third-party organization will oversee the project's implementation and evaluate its efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025