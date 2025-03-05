Himachal Secures Rs.50 Crore Boost for Urban Modernization under 15th Finance Commission

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced on Wednesday that the central government has sanctioned a Rs.50 crore grant for the creation of Municipal Shared Services Centres (MSSCs) as part of the 15th Finance Commission's commitment to the state. This funding aims to support the National Data Centre's municipal operations.

Speaking to reporters, Singh highlighted the efforts of the state government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, to tackle challenges like limited manpower and financial constraints in urban local bodies. The MSSCs are set to enhance municipal governance and service delivery with improved efficiency and centralized processing hubs, similar to Passport Seva Kendras, for tasks like issuing certificates and managing vendor payments.

The PWD Minister confirmed that the grant validates the state's proactive urban development initiatives. The funds will establish three clusters of urban local bodies in Himachal, using technology-driven approaches to streamline processes and cut costs. Additionally, a reputable third-party organization will oversee the project's implementation and evaluate its efficacy.

