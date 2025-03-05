RBI Amplifies Liquidity with Bold Moves in Banking Sector

In an effort to bolster liquidity in the banking sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Wednesday its plans to conduct open market purchases of government securities and USD/INR swaps amounting to approximately Rs 1.9 lakh crore throughout the month.

The central bank had already executed a US dollar-rupee swap valued at USD 10 billion on February 28, aimed at boosting long-term liquidity, which saw significant demand from the market.

Following a review of the liquidity climate, the RBI detailed its intention to carry out open market operation purchase auctions of Government of India securities. The operations will be in two tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each on March 12 and March 18. A further USD/INR buy/sell swap auction worth USD 10 billion is scheduled for March 24, with a tenor of 36 months. The RBI confirmed its commitment to closely monitoring and responding to liquidity needs to maintain orderly market conditions.

