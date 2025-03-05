Left Menu

RBI Amplifies Liquidity with Bold Moves in Banking Sector

The Reserve Bank of India is set to enhance banking liquidity by purchasing government securities and conducting USD/INR swaps, injecting approximately Rs 1.9 lakh crore into the system. The RBI plans to hold two open market operations in March and continue monitoring liquidity conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:50 IST
RBI Amplifies Liquidity with Bold Moves in Banking Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to bolster liquidity in the banking sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Wednesday its plans to conduct open market purchases of government securities and USD/INR swaps amounting to approximately Rs 1.9 lakh crore throughout the month.

The central bank had already executed a US dollar-rupee swap valued at USD 10 billion on February 28, aimed at boosting long-term liquidity, which saw significant demand from the market.

Following a review of the liquidity climate, the RBI detailed its intention to carry out open market operation purchase auctions of Government of India securities. The operations will be in two tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each on March 12 and March 18. A further USD/INR buy/sell swap auction worth USD 10 billion is scheduled for March 24, with a tenor of 36 months. The RBI confirmed its commitment to closely monitoring and responding to liquidity needs to maintain orderly market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025