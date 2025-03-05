Tariff Turmoil: Canada's Economic Recovery at Risk
U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports have threatened Canada's recovering economy, risking a recession as consumer prices and unemployment are set to rise. Economists warn of severe consequences, particularly in the auto industry, with potential wide-ranging impacts on GDP, employment, and inflation.
The recent tariffs imposed by the United States on Canadian imports are jeopardizing Canada's nascent economic recovery. These tariffs, effective since Tuesday, are expected to cause a spike in consumer prices and unemployment, possibly leading to a recession.
Canada, which relies heavily on trade with the U.S., will suffer significantly if the trade war extends. The economy had shown signs of improvement with an annualized growth of 2.6% in the fourth quarter, aided by Bank of Canada's interest rate cuts.
Experts like Craig Alexander warn that prolonged tariffs could erase two years of growth. The auto industry in Windsor, Ontario, is particularly vulnerable, with potential layoffs imminent. Canada's Prime Minister and President Trump are set to discuss these issues further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tariffs
- Canada
- U.S.
- economy
- recession
- Trump
- trade
- unemployment
- auto industry
- inflation
ALSO READ
Nationwide Protests Challenge Trump's Policies on Presidents Day
Elon Musk: Adviser Without Decision-Making Power in Trump Administration
Trump Unveils Reciprocal Tariff Strategy to Balance Trade Fairness
Trump-Musk Workforce Revolution: Unprecedented Federal Layoffs Sweep U.S.
India and US Aim for USD 500 Billion Trade Milestone