Tariff Turmoil: Canada's Economic Recovery at Risk

The recent tariffs imposed by the United States on Canadian imports are jeopardizing Canada's nascent economic recovery. These tariffs, effective since Tuesday, are expected to cause a spike in consumer prices and unemployment, possibly leading to a recession.

Canada, which relies heavily on trade with the U.S., will suffer significantly if the trade war extends. The economy had shown signs of improvement with an annualized growth of 2.6% in the fourth quarter, aided by Bank of Canada's interest rate cuts.

Experts like Craig Alexander warn that prolonged tariffs could erase two years of growth. The auto industry in Windsor, Ontario, is particularly vulnerable, with potential layoffs imminent. Canada's Prime Minister and President Trump are set to discuss these issues further.

(With inputs from agencies.)