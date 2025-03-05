CAG and Finance Commission: Paving the Way for Enhanced Fiscal Transparency
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India engaged in high-level talks with the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya. The focus was on untapped revenue sources, GST administration, and standardizing accounting practices across government tiers.
Discussions highlighted fiscal challenges like declining state tax revenue buoyancy and emphasized the need for robust revenue mechanisms. Key recommendations included regular updates to market value guidelines and adopting modern technology to minimize revenue leakages.
In GST administration, reforms for widening the tax base were discussed. The CAG underscored the importance of standardized accounting practices to enhance fiscal transparency, promoting clear insights into revenue and expenditure.
