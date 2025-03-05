Left Menu

CAG and Finance Commission: Paving the Way for Enhanced Fiscal Transparency

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, K Sanjay Murthy, held discussions with the 16th Finance Commission Chairman, focusing on public finance. Key topics included untapped revenue sources and GST administration. Recommendations aimed at improving fiscal transparency and revenue collection mechanisms were proposed, setting a path for more robust financial management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India engaged in high-level talks with the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya. The focus was on untapped revenue sources, GST administration, and standardizing accounting practices across government tiers.

Discussions highlighted fiscal challenges like declining state tax revenue buoyancy and emphasized the need for robust revenue mechanisms. Key recommendations included regular updates to market value guidelines and adopting modern technology to minimize revenue leakages.

In GST administration, reforms for widening the tax base were discussed. The CAG underscored the importance of standardized accounting practices to enhance fiscal transparency, promoting clear insights into revenue and expenditure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

