"Zero tolerance for crime," UP DGP praises successful op that led to arrest of BKI terrorist

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Thursday stated that the UP Police is implementing a zero-tolerance policy against crime under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives and the arrest of Babbar Khalsa terrorist Laja Masih was a result of that. He revealed that intelligence agencies had been warned of potential disruptions by terrorist organizations ahead of the Maha Kumbh, leading to heightened security measures.

"Under the leadership of CM, there is zero tolerance for crime...a successful joint operation was carried out by UP Police's STF and Punjab Police. On 6th March, an active terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and ISI module, Lajar Masih was arrested from Punjab...Illegal arms and explosives including 3 active hand grenades, 2 active detonators, 13 cartridges and 1 foreign-made pistol, were recovered," the DGP said. The DGP further stated that the Police had been alerted after a recent joint operation with Punjab Police that had led to the encounter of 3 terrorists.

"Recently, in a joint operation between Pilibhit Police and Punjab Police, 3 terrorists who used to attack Police Chowkis with hand grenades were killed in an encounter in Pilibhit. As a result, Pannu, a Khalistani terrorist who lives in the US, had threatened to carry out a terror attack at the Kumbh Mela after which all agencies were alerted," the DGP said. "For this particular operation, we and the Punjab Police team received information about the presence of terrorist Lajar. It was also found that he had made a fake Aadhaar card using which he had applied for a passport. Several items of ammunition were found with him with which he could have carried out a major incident at the Kumbh Mela," he added.

Kumar also said, "This terrorist was in touch with the ISI module and used to bring ammunition through Pakistan." Earlier today, in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh STF and Punjab Police, an active terrorist linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and an ISI module, Lajar Masih, was arrested in Kaushambi, UP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)